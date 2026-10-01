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Tune-in at 6:30pm MT today to hear the 2026 Colorado Congressional District 3 Debate, hosted by Club 20.

Ascendigo Blue Aspen Fundraiser

Ascendigo Blue Aspen Fundraiser

Join us for Ascendigo BLUE Aspen, Ascendigo Autism Services’ signature fundraising celebration, as we gather in the NEW Paul JAS Center in the heart of downtown Aspen for an unforgettable evening of connection, celebration, and impact.

This year marks a new chapter for Ascendigo BLUE Aspen. Set against the stunning backdrop of Aspen and surrounded by the energy of the newly opened Paul JAS Center, we’ll come together to celebrate the people, families, supporters, and community that make Ascendigo’s work possible—and to raise the resources needed to keep creating more opportunities for people with autism to participate, connect, contribute, and thrive.

Paul JAS Center
$600+
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 4 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ascendigo
https://www.ascendigo.org/
Paul JAS Center
422 E Cooper Ave
Aspen, Colorado 81611