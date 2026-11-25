On select Saturdays this season, the Museum rooftop becomes the place to land after a day on the mountain. Après runs from 5 to 9 PM with cocktails, music from GOLDEN and a rotating cast of guest DJs, and Aspen Mountain as the backdrop. Lineups are announced on Instagram before each date.

December 12 (Wintersköl)

December 26

January 16

January 23 (Aspen Gay Ski Week)

February 13

February 27

March 6

March 13

March 20

April 3

Members: Free all night, with complimentary coat check.

Everyone else: Free from 5–6 PM; $20 from 6–9 PM

Here for the season or a long weekend? We'll see you on the roof.