Aspen Art Museum Apres Ski
Aspen Art Museum Apres Ski
On select Saturdays this season, the Museum rooftop becomes the place to land after a day on the mountain. Après runs from 5 to 9 PM with cocktails, music from GOLDEN and a rotating cast of guest DJs, and Aspen Mountain as the backdrop. Lineups are announced on Instagram before each date.
- December 12 (Wintersköl)
- December 26
- January 16
- January 23 (Aspen Gay Ski Week)
- February 13
- February 27
- March 6
- March 13
- March 20
- April 3
Members: Free all night, with complimentary coat check.
Everyone else: Free from 5–6 PM; $20 from 6–9 PM
Here for the season or a long weekend? We'll see you on the roof.
Aspen Art Museum
$20
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Aspen Art Museum
970.925.8050
info@aspenartmuseum.org
Aspen Art Museum
637 E Hyman AveAspen, Colorado 81611