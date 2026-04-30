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Aspen Community School Presents Dahlapalooza

Aspen Community School Presents Dahlapalooza

Aspen Community School presents a stage interpretation of Raold Dahl’s greatest hits including James and the Giant Peach, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG, Matilda, The Witches, and his early years autobiography, Boy.

Wheeler Opera House
$16-$21
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 30 Apr 2026
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Event Supported By

Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman Ave
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/