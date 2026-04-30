Aspen Community School Presents Dahlapalooza
Aspen Community School Presents Dahlapalooza
Aspen Community School presents a stage interpretation of Raold Dahl’s greatest hits including James and the Giant Peach, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG, Matilda, The Witches, and his early years autobiography, Boy.
Wheeler Opera House
$16-$21
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 30 Apr 2026
Event Supported By
Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman AveAspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/