Aspen Sister Cities: Aspen Garmisch-Partenkirchen 60th Anniversary Summit

oin Aspen Sister Cities in welcoming the visiting Garmisch-Partenkirchen official delegation for a summit on September 24, 2026 from 8:30am – 5pm at Paepcke Auditorium.

The summit is free to attend and will include an official welcome and mayoral exchange, panel discussions addressing topical issues facing both Aspen and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, and musical and historical reenactment performances.

Speakers and panelists will come from tourism and city offices in Aspen and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the Aspen Institute, the Colorado German Consular, and business/sport entities.