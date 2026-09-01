© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aspen Sister Cities: Aspen Garmisch-Partenkirchen 60th Anniversary Summit

Aspen Sister Cities: Aspen Garmisch-Partenkirchen 60th Anniversary Summit

oin Aspen Sister Cities in welcoming the visiting Garmisch-Partenkirchen official delegation for a summit on September 24, 2026 from 8:30am – 5pm at Paepcke Auditorium.

The summit is free to attend and will include an official welcome and mayoral exchange, panel discussions addressing topical issues facing both Aspen and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, and musical and historical reenactment performances.

Speakers and panelists will come from tourism and city offices in Aspen and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the Aspen Institute, the Colorado German Consular, and business/sport entities.

Paepcke Auditorium
Free
08:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aspen Sister Cities
https://aspensistercities.com/
Paepcke Auditorium
1000 N 3rd St
Aspen, Colorado 81611