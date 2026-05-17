Aspen Words Community Read Book Distribution Party
Aspen Words Community Read Book Distribution Party
Celebrate the joy of reading and community as we come together to kick off the 2026 Community Read! Pick up a free copy Endling and connect with fellow readers. Enjoy live music, light refreshments, an exciting raffle, and an evening filled with literary fun. Don’t miss out—come and be a part of the community-wide reading adventure!
The Community Read, presented by Aspen Words and the Pitkin County Library, strives to celebrate literature, unite readers around a work of fiction, and ignite meaningful conversation on the vital social issues explored in each year's Aspen Words Literary Prize-winning novel and those nominated.
Pitkin County Library
Free
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Words
970-925-3122
aspenwords@aspeninstitute.org
Pitkin County Library
120 N Mill StAspen, Colorado
(970) 429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com