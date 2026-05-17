Aspen Words Community Read Book Distribution Party

Celebrate the joy of reading and community as we come together to kick off the 2026 Community Read! Pick up a free copy Endling and connect with fellow readers. Enjoy live music, light refreshments, an exciting raffle, and an evening filled with literary fun. Don’t miss out—come and be a part of the community-wide reading adventure!

The Community Read, presented by Aspen Words and the Pitkin County Library, strives to celebrate literature, unite readers around a work of fiction, and ignite meaningful conversation on the vital social issues explored in each year's Aspen Words Literary Prize-winning novel and those nominated.