August First Friday | Recess
August First Friday | Recess
Join us for a little summertime recess on First Friday on August 7 from 5 to 8pm in the heart of the Carbondale Creative District. Main Street will become a pedestrian corridor, and local shops, galleries, and restaurants will have extended hours and special events. VOICES will host performances on their ARTery stage, KDNK DJs will spin live in the streets, and live music at Chacos Park.
Chacos Park
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Carbondale Arts
970-963-1680
info@carbondalearts.com
Chacos Park
North 4th Street & Main StCarbondale, Colorado 81623