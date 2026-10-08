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AVSC Annual Sports Swap

AVSC Annual Sports Swap

Come buy & sell new and used outdoor gear (Ski, Snowboard, Nordic, Bike, FIsh, Climb, & More!)

Why this swap: AVSC receives a portion of all sales, so you get a great deal and also support our mission to provide all youth in the greater Roaring Fork Valley the opportunity to excel as athletes and as people through winter sports.

Over 30 vendors including: Sidewinder Sports, Hamilton Sports, Incline Ski, Radio Boardshop, Snowmass Sports, Strafe Outerwear, Glenwood Ford, The Outside Society, Perlmutter Sports, Miller Sports, additional vendors and individual sellers.

TACAW
Free
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

AVSC
970.205.5101
https://teamavsc.org/
TACAW
400 Robinson St
Basalt, Colorado 81621
970-510-5365
info@tacaw.org
https://tacaw.org/