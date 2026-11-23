For more than three decades, Bang on a Can All-Stars have pushed the boundaries of contemporary music, combining the energy of a rock band with the precision of a chamber ensemble. This January at the Wheeler, the acclaimed six-member ensemble turns its attention to two groundbreaking composers: Philip Glass and Ryuichi Sakamoto.

The program features Glass’s landmark Glassworks, in a new arrangement by Michael Riesman honoring the composer’s 90th birthday, alongside music by Sakamoto arranged for the All-Stars by Ken Thomson.

Presented in association with Aspen Music Festival and School