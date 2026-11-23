Bang on a Can All-Stars
Bang on a Can All-Stars
For more than three decades, Bang on a Can All-Stars have pushed the boundaries of contemporary music, combining the energy of a rock band with the precision of a chamber ensemble. This January at the Wheeler, the acclaimed six-member ensemble turns its attention to two groundbreaking composers: Philip Glass and Ryuichi Sakamoto.
The program features Glass’s landmark Glassworks, in a new arrangement by Michael Riesman honoring the composer’s 90th birthday, alongside music by Sakamoto arranged for the All-Stars by Ken Thomson.
Presented in association with Aspen Music Festival and School
Wheeler Opera House
$45+
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 17 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman AveAspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/