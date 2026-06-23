Basalt River Jams will take place on Saturday, June 27 from 12-9 p.m. and features music from Cruz Contreras and the Black Lilies supported by The Know Bodies Band. The event will feature river activities, including Riff Raft Racing, and the Roaring Fork Kayak Club will host tubing and duckie races on the Frying Pan River, as well as a race on the Roaring Fork River for experienced kayakers and rafters.