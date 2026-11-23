Join us for a conversation in Schermer Meeting Hall at Anderson Ranch Arts Center with Visiting Artist Basil Kincaid.

Visiting Artist lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream.

Basil Kincaid, b. 1986 (St. Louis, MO), is a multidisciplinary artist whose work explores spiritual and cultural memory through quilting, drawing, embroidery, installation, and performance.

Drawing on the legacy of Black quilt-making and the use of repurposed materials, Kincaid creates intricate works that connect ancestral traditions with contemporary art. Working between studios in St. Louis and Ghana, his practice explores identity, resilience, and cultural continuity.