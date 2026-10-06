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Beginner Spin: Intro to Wheel Throwing Workshop

Beginner Spin: Intro to Wheel Throwing Workshop

The focus of this intro 2.5hr hands-on workshop is to introduce participants with the process of throwing on the wheel. Teens under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

We will cover centering, opening, and pulling clay pieces on the potter's wheel. Because this is just a 2.5 hour introductory experience, the intention is to focus on process. You won’t go home with any finished pieces, but you will have a great experience learning a new skill, getting dirty, and meeting new people. Careful! You might just leave wanting more…

Carbondale Clay Center
$65
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 23 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Carbondale Clay Center
970-963-2529
info@carbondaleclay.org
https://www.carbondaleclay.org/
Carbondale Clay Center
135 Main St.
Carbondale, Colorado 81611
970-963-2529
info@carbondaleclay.org
https://www.carbondaleclay.org/