Join us for a conversation in Schermer Meeting Hall at Anderson Ranch Arts Center with Visiting Artist Ben Mendansky.

Visiting Artist lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream.

Ben Medansky (b. 1988, Scottsdale, Arizona) is a Los Angeles-based artist working primarily in ceramics.

Drawing from architecture, landscape, and industrial forms, his practice explores geometry, repetition, and the interplay between precision and the irregularities of the handmade. He creates sculptural objects and large-scale ceramic installations that bridge contemporary art, craft, and design.