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Bird Watching: Fall Migration on Capitol Creek

Bird Watching: Fall Migration on Capitol Creek

Join us to explore the birdlife of a legacy ranch property on Capitol Creek during the peak of fall bird migration! Oak and serviceberry thickets, open grasslands, riparian spruce forests, and aspen woodlands attract a variety of birds, from flycatchers and bluebirds to nuthatches and woodpeckers. Flocks of finches fly against a backdrop of shale bluffs and distant peaks, a variety of sparrows feed on seeds on open ground, and chickadees forage around an historic barn.

This outing is a hiking experience, mostly off-trail on uneven walking surfaces including grasses and native soil ranch roads. Bring a sun hat, snacks, and plenty of water. Grasses may be wet with dew, so waterproof shoes or boots are recommended.

Meet at the Snowmass Park and Ride in Snowmass Canyon at 7:30 am. We will carpool from there to the ranch property.

Crystal Theatre
Free
07:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

ACES (Aspen Center for Environmental Studies)
970-925-5756
aces@aspennature.org
https://aspennature.org/
Crystal Theatre
427 Main St
Carbondale, Colorado 81623
https://www.crystaltheatrecarbondale.com/