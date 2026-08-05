Carbondale Clay Center's Clay & Moonlight
Carbondale Clay Center's Clay & Moonlight
Join us at 6pm for an unforgettable evening honoring the transformative power of ceramic arts and the community that brings it to life. Together, we celebrate creativity, connection, and the enduring impact of the Carbondale Clay Center across our region.
Aspen Glen Clubhouse
$300+
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Carbondale Clay Center
970-963-2529
info@carbondaleclay.org
Aspen Glen Clubhouse
0545 Bald Eagle WayCarbondale, Colorado 81623