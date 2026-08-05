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Carbondale Clay Center's Clay & Moonlight

Carbondale Clay Center's Clay & Moonlight

Join us at 6pm for an unforgettable evening honoring the transformative power of ceramic arts and the community that brings it to life. Together, we celebrate creativity, connection, and the enduring impact of the Carbondale Clay Center across our region.

Aspen Glen Clubhouse
$300+
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Carbondale Clay Center
970-963-2529
info@carbondaleclay.org
https://www.carbondaleclay.org/
Aspen Glen Clubhouse
0545 Bald Eagle Way
Carbondale, Colorado 81623