Carbondale Dandelion Day

Dandelion Day, our sweet celebration of spring and sustainability returns to Sopris Park May 9th, beginning with the parade of species, local vendors, and live music!

Kids Fest - 10am-12pm

Arrive on 2nd & Main Street at 9:45 AM in your favorite costume and join the Parade! Calling all flora, fauna, fungi, creepy crawlies, four legged, swimming, flying or creatures from out of this world! All are welcome, kids of all ages can join the Parade!

10:00 AM – Parade of the Species down Main Street to Sopris Park, maybe a surprise from the Carbondale Flash Mob!

10:30 AM – Bonedale Ballet on Main Stage

11:00 AM – Sopris Soarers aerial performance

KDNK Beer Garden 12pm-5pm

All day fun (10 AM – 5 PM):

• Interactive offerings

• Face Painting/Henna Tattoos

• Bring a shirt for Screen Printing! No synthetic fabrics

• Farmers, makers, food, elixirs, beer garden & more

Main Stage:

12:30pm - Indigenous Hip Hop Artist, Nataanii Means!!!

1:30pm - Panel Discussion with Aspen Indigenous Foundation

3:30-5pm - The Rosie Joes (Modern Mountain Americana)

See you there! You don't want to miss this one!

