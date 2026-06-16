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Celebration of the 60th Year of Friendship with Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

Celebration of the 60th Year of Friendship with Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

The Aspen Sister Cities Committee is proud to announce the Celebration of the 60th Year of Friendship with Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. The event will take place on September 24th, 2026 in the Paepke Auditorium at the Aspen Institute Campus, Aspen, Colorado.

More details coming soon!

Paepcke Auditorium
Free
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aspen Sister Cities
https://aspensistercities.com/
Paepcke Auditorium
1000 N 3rd St
Aspen, Colorado 81611