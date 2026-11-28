Colorado Mountain College Aspen will host its annual Holiday Art Sale, offering a variety of arts available for purchase, including pottery, jewelry and art, during the sale’s two days on Dec. 2 and 3.

The sale, featuring works by CMC Aspen students, faculty and staff, will take place in the CMC Aspen Art Gallery from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, and Thursday, Dec. 3. A reception with light refreshments will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m.

CMC Aspen is at the Aspen Business Center, 0255 Sage Way, Aspen. Admission is free and the public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Lauren Mayer, gallery director, at 970-236-0435.

