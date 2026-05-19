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Changemaker Speaker Series | A250: Portrait of a Nation

Changemaker Speaker Series | A250: Portrait of a Nation

A Changemaker Speaker Series event, A250: Portrait of a Nation welcomes Pulitzer Prize–winning photographer Deanne Fitzmaurice for a powerful illustrated talk marking America’s 250th anniversary and Colorado’s 150th. Drawing from nearly four decades as a photojournalist, Fitzmaurice reflects on defining moments of recent American history and the human stories behind them, exploring resilience, empathy, and the role of visual journalism in shaping national memory.

Wheeler Opera House
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman Ave
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/