Changemaker Speaker Series | A250: Portrait of a Nation

A Changemaker Speaker Series event, A250: Portrait of a Nation welcomes Pulitzer Prize–winning photographer Deanne Fitzmaurice for a powerful illustrated talk marking America’s 250th anniversary and Colorado’s 150th. Drawing from nearly four decades as a photojournalist, Fitzmaurice reflects on defining moments of recent American history and the human stories behind them, exploring resilience, empathy, and the role of visual journalism in shaping national memory.