Coffee & Conversation with Aspen City Council
Coffee & Conversation with Aspen City Council
What’s on your mind about Aspen? Have a question about what’s happening in the community, an idea you’d like to share or simply want to meet the people representing you at City Hall?
Join Mayor Rachael Richards and Council members John Doyle and Christine Benedetti for Coffee & Conversation with Aspen City Council on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 9–10 a.m. at 520 Grill.
520 Grill
Free
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
City of Aspen
970-920-5000
parksweb@aspen.gov
520 Grill
455 Rio Grande PlAspen, Colorado 81611