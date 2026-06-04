BikeThere! is a regional celebration of biking on Colorado's Bike to Work Day. In 2025, 350 riders across Garfield County joined the BikeThere! movement to celebrate all things pedal-powered. Cyclists enjoyed food, bike tune-ups, kids' activities, prizes, and more.

This year’s event features stations throughout the Colorado River and Roaring Fork valleys, making it easier than ever to join the fun.

Here's how to participate:

Find your stations, from Parachute to Aspen, using the BikeThere! 2026 Stations Map. Celebrate Bike to Work Day by visiting as many stations as you can on June 24. Check in at the stations you visit to log your participation and enter prize drawings on the Two Rivers Connect app, available for download for Android and Apple iOS. Check back as June 24 gets closer to see all the added BikeThere stations and plan your route.

Please note, stations have different times, addresses, details, giveaways, and hosts. Confirm details on the BikeThere! 2026 Station Map.