Comedian Drew Lynch
Comedian Drew Lynch
Comedian and actor Drew Lynch rose to national attention with his Golden Buzzer performance on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent, where he finished as runner-up. His disarming delivery and sharp observational style have since resonated with audiences worldwide, earning him a devoted following and a rigorous international touring schedule.
Wheeler Opera House
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman AveAspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/