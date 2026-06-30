Community Safety Conversations: Pedals, Paws & Preparedness

Join the city of Aspen for a free public safety open house on Thursday, July 2, from 1-3 p.m. on Galena Plaza and in the Dunaway Room at the Pitkin County Library. This family-friendly event brings together local agencies and city staff to share information and resources that help keep our community safe and prepared.

Attendees can visit interactive stations covering drought conditions and water conservation, wildfire and emergency preparedness, wildlife awareness, and safe travel on streets, trails and pathways. Experts will be available to answer questions, provide practical tips and share tools residents can use to protect their homes, families and neighborhoods.

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The event is designed as a drop-in open house, allowing participants to explore topics at their own pace. Community members can also enjoy complimentary pizza, refreshments, giveaways and an ice cream wagon.

Featured topics include:

• Emergency preparedness and wildfire awareness: Learn about current drought conditions, wildfire risk reduction, emergency planning and steps you can take to prepare your household.

• Living responsibly with wildlife: Discover how to reduce wildlife conflicts through proper trash, recycling and compost management, and what to do if you encounter bears, moose or mountain lions.

• Transportation and trail safety: Get tips on sharing roads, bike lanes and trails safely with pedestrians, cyclists, e-bike riders and motorists.

Whether you're a longtime resident, seasonal employee or visiting family member, this event offers valuable information to help you stay informed, prepared and connected to your community. Visit AspenCommunityVoice.com for more information.