Consensual Improv 10 Year Celebration

We are celebrating 10 years of making the funny right here in the Roaring Fork Valley, at the venue that started it all: Thunder River Theatre Company. Join us for a show like you have never seen from us before, featuring classic games you know and love, new bold games, and fun performances from the entire consensual team! Bring your suggestions, bring your funny bones, and get ready for an unforgettable evening of fun and laughter as we toast to the next 10 years.