Crafting a Query Letter Writing Workshop

In this interactive workshop, you will have the opportunity to write or polish your query letter with guidance from Kristin Nelson and Angie Hodapp of Nelson Literary Agency.

The day will start with an overview of good query letters, followed by time to workshop and revise (or write) your own letter. Kristin and Angie will then conduct on-the-spot critiquing of the revised letters.

Don't miss this rare chance to learn how to create an effective query, even if your book isn't finished yet!