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Crafting a Query Letter Writing Workshop

Crafting a Query Letter Writing Workshop

In this interactive workshop, you will have the opportunity to write or polish your query letter with guidance from Kristin Nelson and Angie Hodapp of Nelson Literary Agency.

The day will start with an overview of good query letters, followed by time to workshop and revise (or write) your own letter. Kristin and Angie will then conduct on-the-spot critiquing of the revised letters.

Don't miss this rare chance to learn how to create an effective query, even if your book isn't finished yet!

Pitkin County Library
$110
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aspen Words
970-925-3122
aspenwords@aspeninstitute.org
https://www.aspenwords.org/
Pitkin County Library
120 N Mill St
Aspen, Colorado
(970) 429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com
https://pitcolib.org/