Dear Trees Aspen, A Public Art Experiment

We live side by side with the forests in the Roaring Fork Valley: but do we really pay attention to them?

You are invited to the launch of Dear Trees, Aspen, a playful public art experience where you will be handed a special invitation that will introduce you to eight spectacular trees. Once you do, further whimsical instructions will be waiting for you.

This tree project is from the dream factory of Lindsay Branham at the Heartwood Institute in partnership with Buckhorn Public Arts and the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies.

Enjoy an evening of art and nature education as you learn to talk to trees, get to know local tree neighbors like narrowleaf cottonwood, blue spruce, and aspen, and participate in a collective public art experiment to honor and listen to our forests.

Dear Trees Aspen will run for six weeks, culminating in a tree gallery show at The Grove during the Aspen Design Conference in September.