December Indie Showcase: The History of Concrete
December Indie Showcase: The History of Concrete
Following his acclaimed HBO series How To with John Wilson, the New York City documentarian turns his attention to one of the city's most ubiquitous—and overlooked—building materials: concrete. Setting out to make the definitive documentary on the subject, Wilson takes an unexpected detour through the world of Hallmark movie formulas in an attempt to make his seemingly drab subject a little more appealing.
ISIS Theatre
$16 (free to members)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Film
(970) 925-6882
info@aspenfilm.org
ISIS Theatre
406 E Hopkins AveAspen, Colorado 81611
(970) 925-7584
comments@scene1ent.com