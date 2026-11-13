Carbondale Arts' annual "Deck the Walls" holiday market is coming up November 13 through December 24 this year, open almost every single day for its 5.5-week-run.

Every holiday season, Carbondale Arts transforms its gallery space into a shop filled with artisan goods created by more than 70 local and regional artists and small businesses. Goods typically include handmade candles and cards, jewelry and chocolates, ceramics and soaps and more!

Carbondale Arts is cultivating a vibrant collective of local and regional artists, designers, and hand-makers for each year’s Deck the Walls. We strive to help small businesses grow and to encourage community to engage and connect with the artisans while supporting our local economy during the holidays.

NOVEMBER 13 - DECEMBER 24, 2026

Monday-Saturday 10:00am-5:00pm

Sundays (December only) 11:00am-4:00pm

