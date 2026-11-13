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Deck the Walls Holiday Market

Deck the Walls Holiday Market

Carbondale Arts' annual "Deck the Walls" holiday market is coming up November 13 through December 24 this year, open almost every single day for its 5.5-week-run.

Every holiday season, Carbondale Arts transforms its gallery space into a shop filled with artisan goods created by more than 70 local and regional artists and small businesses. Goods typically include handmade candles and cards, jewelry and chocolates, ceramics and soaps and more!

Carbondale Arts is cultivating a vibrant collective of local and regional artists, designers, and hand-makers for each year’s Deck the Walls. We strive to help small businesses grow and to encourage community to engage and connect with the artisans while supporting our local economy during the holidays.

NOVEMBER 13 - DECEMBER 24, 2026

Monday-Saturday 10:00am-5:00pm
Sundays (December only) 11:00am-4:00pm

Carbondale Arts
Free
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Carbondale Arts
970-963-1680
info@carbondalearts.com
https://www.carbondalearts.com/
Carbondale Arts
76 S. 4th St.
Carbondale, Colorado 81611
https://www.carbondalearts.com/