Dog Days of Summer

Dog party at the library! Bring your pup to the Carbondale Branch Library for pup cups, play time, a raffle, and more!

Earn an extra raffle ticket by bringing an item to donate to Colorado Animal Rescue:

Canned cat and dog food

Dry cat and dog food (must be in original packaging)

New or gently used toys

Collars and leashes

Event will be held outside of the Carbondale library on the patio and in the parking lot.