Dog Days of Summer
Dog Days of Summer
Dog party at the library! Bring your pup to the Carbondale Branch Library for pup cups, play time, a raffle, and more!
Earn an extra raffle ticket by bringing an item to donate to Colorado Animal Rescue:
- Canned cat and dog food
- Dry cat and dog food (must be in original packaging)
- New or gently used toys
- Collars and leashes
Event will be held outside of the Carbondale library on the patio and in the parking lot.
Carbondale Branch Library
Free
11:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Garfield County Libraries
Carbondale Branch Library
320 Sopris AvenueCarbondale, Colorado 81623
970-963-2889