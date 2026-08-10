© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dog Days of Summer

Dog Days of Summer

Dog party at the library! Bring your pup to the Carbondale Branch Library for pup cups, play time, a raffle, and more!

Earn an extra raffle ticket by bringing an item to donate to Colorado Animal Rescue:

  • Canned cat and dog food
  • Dry cat and dog food (must be in original packaging)
  • New or gently used toys
  • Collars and leashes

Event will be held outside of the Carbondale library on the patio and in the parking lot.

Carbondale Branch Library
Free
11:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Garfield County Libraries
https://gcpld.org/
Carbondale Branch Library
320 Sopris Avenue
Carbondale, Colorado 81623
970-963-2889
https://gcpld.org/