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Ducky Derby 2026

Ducky Derby 2026

The Ducky Derby is the Rotary Club of Aspen’s main fundraiser—an event that brings the whole community together for a great cause. At 1 PM, thousands of rubber ducks will race down the Roaring Fork River, with exciting prizes awarded to the winners.

The day runs from 11 AM to 3:30 PM on Saturday, August 1 and features music, youth group booths with games and activities, bouncy houses, food trucks, soft drinks, and a silent auction.

Over the years, this beloved tradition has supported 65 local nonprofits focused on education, health, human services, and youth recreation.

Rio Grande Park
Free
11:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rotary Club of Aspen
https://www.aspenrotary.org/
Rio Grande Park