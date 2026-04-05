Ducky Derby 2026

The Ducky Derby is the Rotary Club of Aspen’s main fundraiser—an event that brings the whole community together for a great cause. At 1 PM, thousands of rubber ducks will race down the Roaring Fork River, with exciting prizes awarded to the winners.

The day runs from 11 AM to 3:30 PM on Saturday, August 1 and features music, youth group booths with games and activities, bouncy houses, food trucks, soft drinks, and a silent auction.

Over the years, this beloved tradition has supported 65 local nonprofits focused on education, health, human services, and youth recreation.