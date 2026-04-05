Ducky Derby 2026
Ducky Derby 2026
The Ducky Derby is the Rotary Club of Aspen’s main fundraiser—an event that brings the whole community together for a great cause. At 1 PM, thousands of rubber ducks will race down the Roaring Fork River, with exciting prizes awarded to the winners.
The day runs from 11 AM to 3:30 PM on Saturday, August 1 and features music, youth group booths with games and activities, bouncy houses, food trucks, soft drinks, and a silent auction.
Over the years, this beloved tradition has supported 65 local nonprofits focused on education, health, human services, and youth recreation.
Rio Grande Park
Free
11:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Rotary Club of Aspen
Rio Grande Park