Embers & Elegance Gala 2026
Embers & Elegance Gala 2026
The Aspen Wildfire Foundation's annual fundraising gala, An Evening of Embers & Elegance, has been rescheduled to Friday, August 14. Guests can look forward to an evening of ladder rides, cocktails, hors d'eouvres and dinner by The Farmer + Chef, a silent auction, and live entertainment by Dusty Trumpet and Rolling Stones cover band Emotional Rescue. The evening will raise funds in support of wildfire resilience throughout the Aspen Fire Protection District.
Aspen Fire Station
$150+
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Aspen Fire Station
420 E Hopkins AveAspen, Colorado 81611