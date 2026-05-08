Embers & Elegance Gala 2026

The Aspen Wildfire Foundation's annual fundraising gala, An Evening of Embers & Elegance, has been rescheduled to Friday, August 14. Guests can look forward to an evening of ladder rides, cocktails, hors d'eouvres and dinner by The Farmer + Chef, a silent auction, and live entertainment by Dusty Trumpet and Rolling Stones cover band Emotional Rescue. The evening will raise funds in support of wildfire resilience throughout the Aspen Fire Protection District.