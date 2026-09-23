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Fall Wellness Series |Immersive Sound & Watercolor Journey with Megan DiSabatino

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Fall Wellness Series |Immersive Sound & Watercolor Journey with Megan DiSabatino

Join us for an afternoon of deep transformational soul creation, hosted at The Art Base Gallery

November 15, 2026
Sunday, 2:00 – 4:30PM
All Skill Levels Welcome
Supplies Provided

Experience an afternoon that weaves together immersive sound healing and intuitive watercolor painting. We’ll begin with a guided sound journey, allowing the vibrations, imagery, and emotions that arise to inspire your creative process. From there, you’ll translate your experience into color and paint, moving back and forth between sound and art as each informs the other. This gentle, process-based workshop encourages presence, self-expression, and curiosity rather than creating a perfect finished piece.

The Art Base
$65
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

The Art Base
970-927-4123
info@theartbase.org
https://www.theartbase.org/
The Art Base
174 Midland Ave
Basalt, Colorado 81621
970-927-4123
info@theartbase.org
https://www.theartbase.org/