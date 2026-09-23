Fall Wellness Series |Immersive Sound & Watercolor Journey with Megan DiSabatino
Fall Wellness Series |Immersive Sound & Watercolor Journey with Megan DiSabatino
Join us for an afternoon of deep transformational soul creation, hosted at The Art Base Gallery
November 15, 2026
Sunday, 2:00 – 4:30PM
All Skill Levels Welcome
Supplies Provided
Experience an afternoon that weaves together immersive sound healing and intuitive watercolor painting. We’ll begin with a guided sound journey, allowing the vibrations, imagery, and emotions that arise to inspire your creative process. From there, you’ll translate your experience into color and paint, moving back and forth between sound and art as each informs the other. This gentle, process-based workshop encourages presence, self-expression, and curiosity rather than creating a perfect finished piece.
The Art Base
$65
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Art Base
970-927-4123
info@theartbase.org
The Art Base
174 Midland AveBasalt, Colorado 81621
970-927-4123
info@theartbase.org