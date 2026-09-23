Fall Wellness Series |Immersive Sound & Watercolor Journey with Megan DiSabatino

Join us for an afternoon of deep transformational soul creation, hosted at The Art Base Gallery

November 15, 2026

Sunday, 2:00 – 4:30PM

All Skill Levels Welcome

Supplies Provided

Experience an afternoon that weaves together immersive sound healing and intuitive watercolor painting. We’ll begin with a guided sound journey, allowing the vibrations, imagery, and emotions that arise to inspire your creative process. From there, you’ll translate your experience into color and paint, moving back and forth between sound and art as each informs the other. This gentle, process-based workshop encourages presence, self-expression, and curiosity rather than creating a perfect finished piece.