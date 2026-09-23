Fall Wellness Series | Mandala Meditation with Andrew Roberts-Gray
Fall Wellness Series | Mandala Meditation with Andrew Roberts-Gray
November 1, 2026
Sunday, 10:00AM – 12:00PMAll Skill Levels Welcome
Supplies Provided
Slow down, settle in, and experience the calming practice of creating mandalas. Often used as a form of meditation, mandala drawing encourages mindfulness, focus, and self-reflection through the simple repetition of shapes, lines, and patterns.
In this class, you’ll create small-scale mandalas using simple mark-making techniques with drawing tools such as Micron Archival Ink Pens.
A supportive non-critical approach will be the intention of the class.
The Art Base
$65
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Art Base
970-927-4123
info@theartbase.org
The Art Base
174 Midland AveBasalt, Colorado 81621
970-927-4123
info@theartbase.org