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Fall Wellness Series | Mandala Meditation with Andrew Roberts-Gray

Fall Wellness Series | Mandala Meditation with Andrew Roberts-Gray

November 1, 2026
Sunday, 10:00AM – 12:00PMAll Skill Levels Welcome
Supplies Provided

Slow down, settle in, and experience the calming practice of creating mandalas. Often used as a form of meditation, mandala drawing encourages mindfulness, focus, and self-reflection through the simple repetition of shapes, lines, and patterns.

In this class, you’ll create small-scale mandalas using simple mark-making techniques with drawing tools such as Micron Archival Ink Pens.

A supportive non-critical approach will be the intention of the class.

The Art Base
$65
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

The Art Base
970-927-4123
info@theartbase.org
https://www.theartbase.org/
The Art Base
174 Midland Ave
Basalt, Colorado 81621
970-927-4123
info@theartbase.org
https://www.theartbase.org/