Fall Wellness Series | Mandala Meditation with Andrew Roberts-Gray

November 1, 2026

Sunday, 10:00AM – 12:00PMAll Skill Levels Welcome

Supplies Provided

Slow down, settle in, and experience the calming practice of creating mandalas. Often used as a form of meditation, mandala drawing encourages mindfulness, focus, and self-reflection through the simple repetition of shapes, lines, and patterns.

In this class, you’ll create small-scale mandalas using simple mark-making techniques with drawing tools such as Micron Archival Ink Pens.

A supportive non-critical approach will be the intention of the class.