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Feast D’arte Art Reception

Feast D’arte Art Reception

A mixed media show in partnership with Harvest for Hunger will have a conversation with the artists and Gray Waar, Executive Director of Harvest for Hunger, on Wednesday, October 21, from 5:30 - 7:00 pm in the Gallery. Many of the artists will be participating. The moderator will be Andrew Travers, Senior Manager and Penner Manager of Educational Programs at the Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies.

Aspen Chapel Gallery
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Aspen Chapel Gallery
970-925-7184
info@aspenchapel.org
https://www.aspenchapel.org/
Aspen Chapel Gallery
0077 Meadowood Dr
Aspen, Colorado 81611