Feast D’arte Art Reception
Feast D’arte Art Reception
A mixed media show in partnership with Harvest for Hunger will have a conversation with the artists and Gray Waar, Executive Director of Harvest for Hunger, on Wednesday, October 21, from 5:30 - 7:00 pm in the Gallery. Many of the artists will be participating. The moderator will be Andrew Travers, Senior Manager and Penner Manager of Educational Programs at the Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies.
Aspen Chapel Gallery
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Chapel Gallery
970-925-7184
info@aspenchapel.org
Aspen Chapel Gallery
0077 Meadowood DrAspen, Colorado 81611