Film + Conversation: Living With Wildlife

Join us for an evening of film and conversation about living with wildlife in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Madre Ceiba is a 22-minute film by local filmmaker and National Geographic Explorer Sylvia Johnson. Along Costa Rica's Caribbean coast, forests that have sheltered wildlife and communities for generations are facing growing pressure from development. Wildlife rescue centers are receiving more injured animals, while roads, power lines, and tourism increasingly reach into places that were once wild. Madre Ceiba asks us to look at what is alive, connected, and worth protecting before it disappears.

Film screening followed by Q&A with the filmmaker and panel discussion about living with wildlife in the Roaring Fork Valley with local organizations who are actively working on solutions: Wilderness Workshop and Roaring Fork Safe Passages.