© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First Draft with Mitzi Rapkin: An Author Conversation with Abby Geni

First Draft with Mitzi Rapkin: An Author Conversation with Abby Geni

Abby Geni is the author The Body Farm, which was longlisted for the Joyce Carol Oates Prize and the Story Prize; The Lightkeepers, winner of the inaugural Chicago Review of Books Award of Best Fiction; The Wildlands, a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize; and The Last Animal, a finalist for the Orion Book Award. She will be discussing her new novel Children of the Wolf with Mitzi Rapkin, host of the literary podcast, First Draft: A Dialogue on Writing.

Basalt Regional Library
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Basalt Regional Library
970-927-4311
info@basaltlibrary.org
https://www.basaltlibrary.org/
Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave
Basalt, Colorado 81621
(970) 927-4311
info@basaltlibrary.org
https://www.basaltlibrary.org/