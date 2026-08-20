First Draft with Mitzi Rapkin: An Author Conversation with Abby Geni
First Draft with Mitzi Rapkin: An Author Conversation with Abby Geni
Abby Geni is the author The Body Farm, which was longlisted for the Joyce Carol Oates Prize and the Story Prize; The Lightkeepers, winner of the inaugural Chicago Review of Books Award of Best Fiction; The Wildlands, a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize; and The Last Animal, a finalist for the Orion Book Award. She will be discussing her new novel Children of the Wolf with Mitzi Rapkin, host of the literary podcast, First Draft: A Dialogue on Writing.
Basalt Regional Library
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Basalt Regional Library
970-927-4311
info@basaltlibrary.org
Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland AveBasalt, Colorado 81621
(970) 927-4311
info@basaltlibrary.org