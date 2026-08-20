First Draft with Mitzi Rapkin: An Author Conversation with Abby Geni

Abby Geni is the author The Body Farm, which was longlisted for the Joyce Carol Oates Prize and the Story Prize; The Lightkeepers, winner of the inaugural Chicago Review of Books Award of Best Fiction; The Wildlands, a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize; and The Last Animal, a finalist for the Orion Book Award. She will be discussing her new novel Children of the Wolf with Mitzi Rapkin, host of the literary podcast, First Draft: A Dialogue on Writing.