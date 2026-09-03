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First Friday | Día de los Muertos Celebration

First Friday | Día de los Muertos Celebration

Únete a nosotros para el Primer Viernes de noviembre, celebrando Día de los Muertos, la mayor celebración de este feriado en todo el valle. ¡Contribuye con tus recuerdos a la ofrenda comunitaria!

Join us for November’s First Friday, celebrating Día de los Muertos, the largest valley-wide honoring of this holiday. Contribute your mementos to the community ofrenda!

Carbondale - Main Street
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Carbondale Arts
970-963-1680
info@carbondalearts.com
https://www.carbondalearts.com/
Carbondale - Main Street