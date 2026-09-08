Frankenstein
Frankenstein
Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller star in this adaptation of Mary Shelley’s iconic novel, directed by Danny Boyle, the Oscar-winning director of Slumdog Millionaire, Trainspotting, and 127 Hours. Only at TACAW October 29.
Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting cruelty wherever he goes, the increasingly desperate and vengeful Creature resolves to find his creator and strike a terrifying deal. This thrilling, deeply disturbing classic tale explores scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development, and the nature of good and evil.
TACAW
$30
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
TACAW (The Arts Campus at Willits)
970-510-5365
info@tacaw.org