Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller star in this adaptation of Mary Shelley’s iconic novel, directed by Danny Boyle, the Oscar-winning director of Slumdog Millionaire, Trainspotting, and 127 Hours. Only at TACAW October 29.

Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting cruelty wherever he goes, the increasingly desperate and vengeful Creature resolves to find his creator and strike a terrifying deal. This thrilling, deeply disturbing classic tale explores scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development, and the nature of good and evil.

