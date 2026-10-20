From Page to Stage: Aspen Words Poetry Showcase

Join us at the Crystal Theatre in Carbondale on Tuesday, November 10, from 6 - 7 p.m. for an evening of poetry readings and spoken word performances featuring award winning authors and internationally acclaimed poets Natasha Carrizosa, Enrique Garcia, Logan Phillips and Jasminne Mendez.

Poets will share original works inspired by their lived experiences as artists, educators, activists, parents, and community organizers. These impassioned poets and captivating performers will take to the stage, lift their words off the page and offer you an evening of inspiration and hope you won’t soon forget.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Recommended for ages 18 and older. Performances may include explicit language and mature content.

