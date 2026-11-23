CHARMAINE and JAMES Gallery Exhibition will be on view at Anderson Ranch Art Center in Snowmass Village, Colorado from February 11, through April 30, 2027.

The Gallery Reception will be held February 16, 2027, from 5 to 6PM in the Patton-Malott Gallery.

Concepts arise from pools of experiences; they intersect with materials and practices to form unique expressions from an artists’ perspective. Charmaine Locke and James Surls have drawn from many of the same sources throughout their 50 years.

Frequently touching on the idea of duality, of the combined strength of two points of view unified in a totality, fire and water producing a vibrant existence. Psychologically charged elements reflect musings on the individual in relation to the individual mind, society, and universal concepts.