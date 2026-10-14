Glenwood Springs Oktoberfest

Glenwood Springs is hosting its Oktoberfest this Saturday October 17 on 7th Street from 3 to 8 p.m. There will be festive food, local beer, German-inspired fun and live music. Glenwood Canyon Brewpub will kick off the festivities with a ceremonial keg tapping, providing complimentary beer on a first-come, first-served basis to 50 people of legal drinking age.