Welcome to the 2026 Glenwood Springs Turkey Day 5k & Fun Run! The new courses are set, and Veltus Park is ready for the finish line party! Fast, fun, & full of great views, you’ll find yourself happy you woke up to run on Turkey Day!! Get ready to get back into a lasting local tradition. Benefiting youth programs, it’s fun for the whole family. You can even upgrade with an awesome race shirt. See you at the race!!

Registration link & more info:

https://runsignup.com/.../GlenwoodSp.../GWSTurkeyDay5KFunRun

