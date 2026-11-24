Glenwood Springs Turkey Day 5k
Glenwood Springs Turkey Day 5k
Welcome to the 2026 Glenwood Springs Turkey Day 5k & Fun Run! The new courses are set, and Veltus Park is ready for the finish line party! Fast, fun, & full of great views, you’ll find yourself happy you woke up to run on Turkey Day!! Get ready to get back into a lasting local tradition. Benefiting youth programs, it’s fun for the whole family. You can even upgrade with an awesome race shirt. See you at the race!!
Registration link & more info:
https://runsignup.com/.../GlenwoodSp.../GWSTurkeyDay5KFunRun
Veltus Park
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Roaring Fork Phoenix Youth
Veltus Park
901 Midland AveGlenwood Spriings, Colorado 81601