Leather jackets, poodle skirts, and the electrifying sound of rock ’n’ roll bring Rydell High to life in Grease. This beloved musical follows the ups and downs of teenage love, friendship, and finding your place in the crowd. Bursting with unforgettable hits and infectious energy, it’s a feel-good celebration of youth, music, and the thrill of first love. An eight-year run on Broadway and two subsequent revivals, along with innumerable school and community productions, place Grease among the world’s most popular musicals.

