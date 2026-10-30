Halloween at Heather’s: Costume Party & John Michel

Your costume has plans! Join us for Halloween at Heather’s in downtown Basalt on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

John Michel and the costume party start at 7 pm Mountain Time. Come for dinner and stay for the party—dinner is served until 9 pm, and the heated deck will be open. Enjoy Witches Brew; dinner specials will be announced soon.

BEST COSTUME PRIZES

1st: The Works car detailing package — $450 value

2nd: Super Clean car detailing package — $125 value

Car detailing prizes courtesy of Midvalley Auto Body, Aspen (307 AABC).

3rd: $100 gift certificate

Honorable mention: Bottle of wine

Heather’s Savory Pies & Tapas Bar

166 Midland Avenue, Basalt, CO 81621

Reservations encouraged. Reserve a table and see all the details:

https://heatherssavorypies.com/halloween-2026/

