© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

High Country Sinfonia Fall Concert Series

High Country Sinfonia Fall Concert Series

The High Country Sinfonia is a string chamber orchestra comprised of professional musicians living in the Roaring Fork Valley. As a conductor-less musician-led ensemble, we work collaboratively to create musically inspiring space for mentorship and musical development. We offer valuable musical performances as the only professional chamber orchestra in the region.

Grace Church
$20
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

High Country Sinfonia
Grace Church
1776 Emma Rd
Basalt, Colorado 81621