High Country Sinfonia Fall Concert Series
High Country Sinfonia Fall Concert Series
The High Country Sinfonia is a string chamber orchestra comprised of professional musicians living in the Roaring Fork Valley. As a conductor-less musician-led ensemble, we work collaboratively to create musically inspiring space for mentorship and musical development. We offer valuable musical performances as the only professional chamber orchestra in the region.
Christ Episcopal Church
$20
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
High Country Sinfonia