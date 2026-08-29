History of the World in 100 Performances with Alan Gopnik
History of the World in 100 Performances with Alan Gopnik
Four performances only – Adam Gopnik is joined by many special guests for something entirely new!
Some nights in a theatre are just nights in a theatre. And some of them quietly rearrange everything that comes after. Adam Gopnik, longtime New Yorker essayist, will take the audience back in time to two nights that changed theatre and performing history forever.
Each show will combine live performances, interviews and never-before-told stories for a theatre experience like you’ve never seen before!
Hurst Theatre
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Theatre Aspen
(970) 300-4474
boxoffice@theatreaspen.org
Hurst Theatre
Rio Grande PlaceAspen, Colorado 81611
(970) 300-4474
boxoffice@theatreaspen.org