One of Glenwood Springs’ most beloved holiday traditions returns Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, with the 36th annual Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony. This festive community celebration transforms Glenwood Hot Springs Resort’s neighbor, historic Hotel Colorado, into a holiday wonderland complete with live entertainment, artisan vendors, family activities, Santa, and the much-anticipated lighting ceremony and fireworks.

The newly expanded Glenwood Springs lighting ceremony runs from noon to 10 p.m. Here’s a glimpse of the day’s schedule:

Noon–6:30 p.m. – Visits with Santa

Noon–8 p.m. – Gingerbread creations on display, contest organized by Glenwood Springs Historical Society

Noon–10 p.m. – Nearly 40 vendors selling gifts, crafts, artwork, and more

Noon–10 p.m. – Self-service holiday photo booth

1 p.m. – Live ice carving demonstrations begin

3:30 and 4:45 p.m. – Concerts by Symphony in the Valley

5 p.m. – Performances by the Gabossi Sisters, Liberty Classical Academy, and Legacy Dance Company.

6 p.m. – Christmas show by A Band Called Alexis

7 p.m. – Lighting ceremony and fireworks

7:30–9 p.m. – DJ and dancing in the courtyard

The ceremony is a magical way to kick off the holiday season in Glenwood Springs, bringing family and friends together after Thanksgiving and the Black Friday shopping frenzy for an evening of festive fun.