Hues and Brews: Motivational Watercolor with Sophie Catto

Tuesday, September 22, 2026

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

All levels welcome

Supplies included

Welcome back to Hues and Brews! In this watercolor workshop, we’ll create art that feels genuinely encouraging—because inspiration should be personal.

Using the familiar “motivational poster” concept as a starting point, participants will explore the images, words, and ideas that truly motivate them. Rather than relying on generic designs, you’ll create expressive, personalized watercolor cards and posters that reflect your own sense of humor, hopes, and sources of encouragement.

These pieces make meaningful gifts, but more importantly, they’re reminders made for you. If you’re looking for a creative outlet with a positive twist, this workshop is for you.

4th Tuesday LGBTQIA+ Art & Social Night

On the 4th Tuesday of each month, local LGBTQIA+ community and allies gather to socialize, make art, network, and have fun—optionally with an adult beverage. Enjoy a rotating mix of creative projects in a variety of media; no art experience needed. Come as you are, meet new friends, and explore creativity in a welcoming, low-pressure space.