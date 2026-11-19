What do concrete and Hallmark movies have in common? Probably not much—but filmmaker John Wilson is determined to find out.

Following his acclaimed HBO series How To with John Wilson, the New York City documentarian turns his attention to one of the city's most ubiquitous building materials: concrete. Setting out to make the definitive documentary on the subject, Wilson takes an unexpected detour through the world of Hallmark movie formulas in an attempt to make his seemingly drab subject a little more appealing.

What follows is a wonderfully unconventional exploration of artistic ambition, creative compromise, and the foundations beneath the city we call home. Come see where this unexpected journey leads.